Bodies of 2 Dalit Sisters Found in UP Pond, Family Alleges Murder

Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma said rumours that the girls were found with eyes being gouged were being spread.

Bodies of two Dalit sisters were found dumped in a pond at a village near Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, the state police said on Monday, 16 October, reported news agency PTI. According to the report, the sisters, both of whom were below 18 years of age, were allegedly hacked to death, before being thrown into the pond. Their bodies recovered from the pond displayed injury marks in the eyes.

The family of the two girls have alleged that they were killed after assailants failed at their attempts to rape them.

Family members say the two girls had gone to pick vegetables from the field in the afternoon, but did not return home.

Eyes Weren’t Gouged Out: Police

Meanwhile, Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma told news agency ANI that so far, it looks like the two sisters had drowned in the pond. He also said that rumours are being spread that the girls were found with their eyes gouged out and that there’s no element of truth in this.

“Prima facie it seems to be a case of drowning. Postmortem being done to ascertain the truth. Rumours being spread that their eyes were gouged out & hands were tied. No such thing happened.” Prashant Verma, Fatehpur SP

