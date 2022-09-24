UP: Class 12 Student Shoots Principal in Sitapur Allegedly for Beating Him

A class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur shot his school principal on Saturday, 24 September, allegedly for scolding and beating him up after his scuffle with another student.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
(Trigger warning: Description of violence.)
A class 12 student in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur shot his school principal on Saturday, 24 September, allegedly for scolding and beating him up after his scuffle with another student.
The accused student fired three rounds from a countrymade pistol, and fled away.
"Yesterday (23 September), the accused student had a fight with another student who later complained about the same to the principal," said Narendra Pratap Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur.
He further added that the principal called both the students, scolded them and beat them up. "The accused student was upset because of this, which led him to get a countrymade pistol to school the next day, and fire at the principal of the school," Singh said.
The incident took place at the Adarsh Ram Swaroop, Sitapur around 7 am on Saturday.
As per the CCTV footage of the incident, the accused is seen chasing the principal while pointing a gun at him. It also shows that some other people tried to stop him.
A family member of the principal also claimed that the accused threatened that he will shoot the principal because he had beaten him.
The police said that a case has been registered and search of the accused is underway.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)