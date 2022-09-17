Crude Bomb Explodes on School Roof in West Bengal; Students Evacuated

Bhatpara: A crude bomb. Image for representational purposes.
A crude bomb exploded on the roof of a school building in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday when classes were in progress, a senior police official said.
There was no casualty in the incident as students and teachers were in rooms located on the first two floors of the three-storied building, he said.
The students got panicked hearing the sound of the explosion and left the premises helter-skelter, while teachers went upstairs to find bomb splinters close to the roof, according to a managing committee member of the state-aided institute at Titagarh in the industrial belt of the district.
Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh told reporters at the spot that whoever was responsible for the blast would have to be arrested and punished. Singh returned to the TMC from the BJP last May.
BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee demanded a CBI probe into the incident.
When asked to comment on Chatterjee's claims Singh said, “I don't want to join the issue with her. Let the police investigate the case first.”
