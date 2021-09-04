UP: 8 Arrested for Illegal Conversion Charged With 'Waging War Against India'

The Uttar Pradesh ATS had on 21 June arrested Mohammad Umar Gautam and Mufti Kazi Jahangir Alam, two clerics from Delhi, for allegedly large scale religious conversions by allurement and inducements via foreign/ISI fundings.

The ATS subsequently arrested more people, who they said conducted "forceful conversions" under the banner Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC). The accused allegedly carried out a "racket" to convert over a dozen students from a school for the speech and hearing impaired in Noida.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had directed the ATS to detain the ones involved under the National Security Act (NSA).

An FIR was filed by the Lucknow police under the state’s anti-conversion law.