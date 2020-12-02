Unmoved By Water Cannons: Twitter Lauds Brave Farmer in Viral Clip

Thousands of farmers and their supporters from north India reached Delhi over the weekend to protest against the Indian government’s new farm laws.
As the farmers took to the streets, administrative attempts were made to deter them with the use of tear gas shells and water cannons in the Delhi winter.
On Wednesday, 2 December, Twitter user Ronny Sen posted a video of a protestor who took the pressure and water from the water cannons on his chest. The viral video has garnered over 11,000 likes and more than 2,700 retweets.
This tweet has caused both pro and anti-farmers factions to comment on Twitter, creating controversy and debate.
The viral video also got various responses regarding the farmer’s actions.
Various users are also calling upon the United Nations Human Rights Council to help the farmers as they protest to repeal the new farm laws.
Published: 02 Dec 2020,10:13 PM IST