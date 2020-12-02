Unmoved By Water Cannons: Twitter Lauds Brave Farmer in Viral Clip

A protestor is seen withstanding the pressure of the water cannon during the farmers’ protest in Delhi on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 2 December, Twitter user Ronny Sen posted a video of a protestor who took the pressure and water from the water cannons on his chest. The viral video has garnered over 11,000 likes and more than 2,700 retweets. | (Photo Courtesy: ABP News/Ronnie Sen/Twitter)

Thousands of farmers and their supporters from north India reached Delhi over the weekend to protest against the Indian government’s new farm laws.

As the farmers took to the streets, administrative attempts were made to deter them with the use of tear gas shells and water cannons in the Delhi winter.