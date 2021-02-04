Internet Fundamental to Freedom of Expression: US on Farmers’ Movt

According to the government, the three farm laws at the centre of the agitation would give farmers greater flexibility and freedom to sell their produce. However, the protesting farmers have argued that the laws would prioritise the interests of corporates over theirs.

“We recognise that unhindered access to information, including the internet, is fundamental to the freedom of expression and a hallmark of a democracy,” the spokesperson further said.

Internet services had been suspended at the protests sites around Delhi and in several districts of Haryana over the last few days. Moreover, heavy police presence with elaborate barricading has been deployed since 26 January at the three main protest sites of the farmers near the borders of Delhi. On Republic Day, violence erupted in parts of the national capital during the farmers’ tractor rally.