Do Your Job PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi on Budget, Farmers’ Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken out against the handling of the farmers’ protests and questioned the Union Budget presented by the Modi government, in a special conference on Wednesday, 3 February.
Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party led Centre about the controversial farm laws saying, “Farmers are India’s strength. Subduing it, threatening it is not the job of the government. It’s their job to speak to the farmers and resolve the issue.”
“Today, Delhi is surrounded by our farmers, they are the people who give us sustenance. Delhi fortress, why are we threatening, beating and killing our farmers? Why is the government not resolving this problem? It’s not good for our country,” added Gandhi.
Gandhi said the farmers need more clarity from the Modi government on whether the laws would be repealed. “The PM is saying that the offer is still on the table to postpone the laws for two years. What does this mean? Either you believe that you need to get rid of the laws or you don't. I feel this issue needs to be resolved as soon as possible and the government needs to listen, as farmers aren't going away,” he said.
The INC leader stated that the Union Budget is only beneficial to one percent of the population. Gandhi said, “I had expected from the Budget that the government will provide support to 99 percent of India's population. But this Budget is that of the one percent population. You snatched away money from people in small and medium industries, workers, farmers, and the forces, and put it in the pockets of five to 10 people.”
Referring to the Congress’s Nyuntam Aay Yojana, which was first proposed in the 2019 election manifesto of Gandhi’s party, he said, “If SMEs were given money and protected, the economy could start again. They keep giving money to the one percent saying it will restart India’s economy, it won’t.”
Gandhi questioned the Modi government’s commitment to the soldiers who are ‘100 percent committed’ and facing the brutal winters in Ladakh.
“What will our soldiers and our Air Force pilots think? That such a huge challenge lies ahead of us and our government won’t allocate funds to the forces? The country is not going to benefit from this,” the Congress leader added.
