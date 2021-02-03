Do Your Job PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi on Budget, Farmers’ Protest

Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party led Centre about the controversial farm laws saying, “Farmers are India’s strength. Subduing it, threatening it is not the job of the government. It’s their job to speak to the farmers and resolve the issue.”

“Today, Delhi is surrounded by our farmers, they are the people who give us sustenance. Delhi fortress, why are we threatening, beating and killing our farmers? Why is the government not resolving this problem? It’s not good for our country,” added Gandhi.