United Nations Human Rights Council: India Re-Elected for the Sixth Time

Some of the other countries on the council are United States, UAE, Malaysia, Qatar, Finland, and Argentina.
File photo of United Nations Human Rights Council.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/UN Human Rights Council)

India, on Thursday, 14 October, was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a sixth term with an overwhelming majority, reported PTI.

