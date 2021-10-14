United Nations Human Rights Council: India Re-Elected for the Sixth Time

File photo of United Nations Human Rights Council.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/UN Human Rights Council)
India, on Thursday, 14 October, was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for a sixth term with an overwhelming majority, reported PTI.
Some of the other countries on the council are United States, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Qatar, Finland, and Argentina. A total of 18 member countries were elected on Thursday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)