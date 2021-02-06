‘Find Equitable Solutions’: UN Human Rights Org on Farmer Protests

The government has said that the reforms will help farmers get new opportunities and while they are willing to make some concessions, in the various round of talks that the farmers and central government have had, they have said they will not withdraw the laws. The deadlock between the two have contributed to a two-month-long protest on the borders of Delhi.

During this time, the protests have been largely peaceful. However, on 26 January, as the farmers decided to hold a tractor rally that would reach the Red Fort, there were clashes between policemen and farmers. One person died, hundreds were injured and some farmers continue to be missing.