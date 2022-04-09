'Go To India If You Like It So Much': Maryam Nawaz Tells Pak PM Imran Khan

Prior to the no-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, opposition leader Maryam Nawaz lashed out at him, asking him to go to India if he liked it so much. This came soon after Imran Khan praised India, calling it 'a nation with a great sense of honour.’

Maryam, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who is the daughter of late Nawaz Sharif, called Khan a psychopath, adding that he is not in his senses anymore.

She said that he should not 'wreak havoc and bring the entire country down’. She also said that he is holding the entire country hostage to save his own skin.