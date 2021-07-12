Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar Briefly Loses 'Verified' Status on Twitter

Amid tiff with the Centre over the new IT Rules, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, 12 July, briefly lost the blue 'verified' badge on Twitter, a development that the social media giant attributed to a change in his handle name. The status was restored later.

While Twitter has not officially commented on the development, Twitter sources told ANI that the change of the handle's name could be the reason.