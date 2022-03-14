Centre Modifies Order, Allows Sikh Staff, Passengers To Carry Kirpan at Airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has modified its recent order, which restricted Sikh employees at the airports from wearing kirpan.
The corrigendum has also dropped the clause that had prohibited Sikh employees from wearing kirpan.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has since put out a tweet thanking Prime Minister Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for taking "swift action" and modifying the order.
A few days ago, a Sikh employee at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport was stopped from performing his duty while wearing a kirpan as the new guidelines of the civil aviation ministry had barred the religious article at its airports.
The incident had triggered a stir, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)'s president Harjinder Singh Dhami calling the move "highly objectionable and unconstitutional."
He had further urged the minister to withdraw the order immediately.
