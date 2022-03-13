Chef Ranveer Brar Starts Petition to Make “Dhaniya” India’s National Herb

Ranveer Brar's petition to make dhaniya India's national herb.
(Photo Courtesy: change.org)
You might love dhaniya, but are you sure you love it as much as chef Ranveer Brar? In a recent post on Instagram, the chef spoke about how he has started a petition on change.org to make dhaniya India's national herb.
Dhaniya, also known as kothmir, is something that accompanies almost every Indian dish as the perfect way to garnish your food. Brar, a few months ago, had jokingly uploaded a picture on his Instagram where he said it was necessary to give the herb its due. The post ended up gaining a lot of attention, which inspired Brar to create an actual petition out of it.
The petition that was started on Thursday now has more than 10,000 signatures. In the description, Brar also writes about how coriander is not just versatile in India, but includes serveral healthy properties. "Not just the flavour, coriander is also a superfood. It is antimicrobial, anti-oxidant, anti-diabetic, anxiolytic, anti-epileptic, anti-depressant, anti-mutagenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-dyslipidemic, anti-hypertensive, neuro-protective and diuretic. It is believed to help control diabetes and decrease cholesterol," reads the petition.
Will you sign this petition?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)