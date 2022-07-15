Five Dead After Wall Collapses in Delhi's Alipur, PM Modi Conveys Condolences

A wall, approximately 100 feet long and 15 feet high, of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, 15 July, claiming the lives of five people.

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 square yards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the incident. "Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi," he tweeted.