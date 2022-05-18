12 Killed in Wall Collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia

12 labourers lost their life after a wall in a salt packaging factory at the Halvad-Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
At least 12 labourers lost their life after a wall collapsed in a salt packaging factory at the Halvad-Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Gujarat's Morbi district, news agency PTI reported .
State labour and employment minister and MLA Brijesh Merja said that the incident occurred at the Sagar Salt factory, situated inside the Halvad industrial area. "At least 12 factory workers have died. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris is still on," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Twitter, expressed his grief and said: "The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending... Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."
Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Rs 4 Lakh ex gratia for the of kin of those who died in the incident. He has also instructed the Morbi District Collectors and system operators to immediately carry out rescue and relief operations.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
