Naresh Tyagi, Uncle of a BJP MLA, Shot Dead in Ghaziabad

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has informed that the deceased was in his way back home from his morning walk. Vivek Mishra Naresh Tyagi, maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, was short dead while out on his morning walk in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. | (Photo: Quint Hindi) India SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has informed that the deceased was in his way back home from his morning walk.

Naresh Tyagi, maternal uncle of BJP MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, was short dead while he was out on his morning walk in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. He was a contractor by profession. According to the police, two people on a scooter, carried out this incident. After the incident, the attackers fled from the spot. SSP Kalanidi Naithani has informed that the deceased was on his way back home from the park, where he had gone for a walk.

“…in the meantime, two people riding a scooty opened fire on them. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It is being told that he was a contract. Teams have been deployed to probe this incident.” SSP Kalanidhi Naithani

On the basis of CCTV footage, the police has started identifying the accused. The police said that the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story was originally published in Quint Hindi and has been translated. Read the original story here.)