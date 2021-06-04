‘Uncaring Govt’: Intellectuals Write to Opposition on Third Wave

COVID-19 India.
A number of noted intellectuals, including feminist theorist Nivedita Menon and historian Romila Thapar, have penned an open letter to the country's Opposition parties, urging them to implore the state and central governments to make ample preparation for the imminent third wave of COVID-19.
The letter conveys the scholars' endorsement of the Opposition parties' suggestions to the Government of India, wherein they urged the Centre to take measures on ‘war footing’.
The letter lamented that in the past few weeks, millions of Indians were left scrambling to access basic healthcare services ⎯ hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen, essential medicines, ambulances, hearses, and so on. "The visuals of the deceased lying on roads, floating in rivers and riverbeds has pricked the world’s collective conscience," it added.
The signatories levelled their criticism against the government's tackling of the pandemic, marking discrepancies in vaccination policies and infection containment measures.
The letter indicated that under the lack of leadership from the government, Indians had to take up the task of helping themselves and others amid despair.
The signatories, in light of the several experts' warnings of an even more devastating third wave of COVID in the country, urged the Opposition parties to take adequate measures to prepare for the crisis.
The letter presented several measures for the Opposition parties' consideration.
It also emphasised the need to actualise a free and universal vaccination programme in the country at a steady pace to ameliorate the number of COVID-19 deaths.
"Consultative groups with experts from various sectors can be institutionalised, so they can help all parties and state governments plan for the third wave," the signatories said.
The signatories suggested that a National Task Force should have been appointed to implement the measures listed. "The bitter reality is that like during the freedom struggle, Indians today face an uncaring and extractive government," the letter stated.
"With their considerable resources financial, organisational and human ⎯ progressive political parties are uniquely placed to empower these noble initiatives," the letter said.
Economist Kaushik Basu, social activist Harsh Mander, and literary critic Ganesh Devy also signed the letter.
