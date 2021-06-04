‘Uncaring Govt’: Intellectuals Write to Opposition on Third Wave

A number of noted intellectuals, including feminist theorist Nivedita Menon and historian Romila Thapar, have penned an open letter to the country's Opposition parties, urging them to implore the state and central governments to make ample preparation for the imminent third wave of COVID-19.

The letter conveys the scholars' endorsement of the Opposition parties' suggestions to the Government of India, wherein they urged the Centre to take measures on ‘war footing’.