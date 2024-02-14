Umar Khalid Withdraws Bail Plea Before Supreme Court in Delhi Riots Case

Activist Umar Khalid on Wednesday, 14 February, withdrew his bail application before the Supreme Court in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. His bail plea was adjourned 14 times.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Khalid, said that his client had decided to withdraw the bail plea due to "change in circumstances". Sibal added that they will seek bail afresh in a trial court.

A Bench comprising Justices Bela Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal was hearing Khalid's Special Leave Petition against the Delhi High Court October 2022 decision that had rejected his bail. The petition was dismissed after Khalid withdrew it on Wednesday.

Khalid, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was arrested on 13 September 2020 for allegedly being a key conspirator in the February 2020 north Delhi riots – that killed 50 people and injured twice as many – under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967.

However, Sibal said that he will continue to argue a separate writ petition filed by Khalid challenging the constitutionality of the provisions of UAPA, LiveLaw reported.

Here's a brief timeline of Khalid's case: