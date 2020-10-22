‘In Solitary Confinement’: Khalid Complains to Court About Custody

Former JNU student leader and anti-CAA activist Umar Khalid told a Delhi court on Thursday, 22 October, that Tihar jail authorities are keeping him under solitary confinement and he is not being allowed to talk to anyone or step out of his cell.

Khalid, who is under custody in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind Delhi riots, appeared virtually before Additional Sessions judge Amitabh Rawat on Thursday. He said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

“Your honour, I just wanted to bring your attention to some events that have happened inside the jail. I am aware that you have passed an order on 17 October saying that I would be given adequate security cover and will be able to continue with my routine day to day without any discrimination. However, for the last 3-4 days, I have been not allowed to step out of my jail cell, it’s practically solitary confinement. Nobody is allowed near my cell. I am not allowed to step out of my cell. No one is allowed to talk to me. I wanted to just bring this to your notice because this is in contravention of your orders”.