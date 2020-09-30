Uma Bharati: ‘Prefer to Hang Than Seek Bail’ in Babri Masjid Case

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti, who is accused of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said that she would “prefer to hang than seek bail” in the case if found guilty, The Hindu reported. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will pronounce its verdict in the case on Wednesday, 30 September. Bharti on 26 September wrote a letter to BJP President JP Nadda, she said that her decision not to seek bail if found guilty in the case may have made Nadda exclude her from the team, but that would be the latter’s decision, The Hindu reported. Nadda on 26 September announced his new team of office bearers and dropped Bharti as vice president.

“I am proud of my participation in the Ayodhya movement and seeking bail would, I believe dilute this participating. Even if I have hang for having participated, it will be acceptable to me. In such circumstances whether or not you would want to keep me in your team is for you to consider,” Bharti wrote.

Bharti also wrote that she fought for the party’s ideologies, even when she was expelled from the party. “Ram Mandir is being built, Ram Rajya is pending. I will dedicate the rest of my life to Ram Rajya,” she wrote. Uma Bharti served as Union minister in the first Narendra Modi-led government from 2014 to 2019.

(With inputs from The Hindu)