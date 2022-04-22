'Legal Technicalities' in Extraditing Mallya, Nirav Modi to India: Boris Johnson

Johnson also spoke on the war in Ukraine and India's relations with Russia in that regard at the press conference.

The way in which the situation is, not just in Ukraine but around the world, is obliging the United Kingdom (UK) and India to do more, Johnson said, adding, "The position on Russia India has is well known. It is not going to change," ANI reported.

He also added that it was a "realistic possibility" that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could go well into the next year, and that Moscow could actually win the war, as Western intelligence officials have claimed.