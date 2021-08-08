UK Eases Travel Restrictions for India from Today

In a welcome move, the United Kingdom on Sunday, 8 August, eased travel restrictions for India by moving it from its "red" to "amber" list, PTI reported.

Now, fully-vaccinated Indian passengers are no longer required to follow the compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine on arrival at Britain.

Upon arrival, Indians, who have been vaccinated from their home land, are required to isolate themselves at home or their designated location mentioned on the compulsory locator form, confirmed the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).