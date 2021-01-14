109 People Found Positive with New UK COVID Variant, 7 New Cases

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK coronavirus variant has risen to 109, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, 14 January.

On Wednesday, this number stood at 102.

Those who tested positive for the variant have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities under the tutelage of the respective state governments, the Centre said. Those who were in close contact with them have been quarantined, and contact tracing is underway for others.