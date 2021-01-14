It Felt Like I Cracked a Rib: Ellen DeGeneres on COVID-19 Recovery

Ellen went on to say she is still unaware about where she had contracted the virus from. "I started to feel better and I am very fortunate—very, very blessed—that was it for me," she said. "The weird thing is I don't know where I got it. I wear a mask, I wash my hands, I only licked three or four door handles, so it's a mystery to me how that would happen." She concluded with a message to others struggling with the illness, saying that her heart goes out to all of them.

Ellen thanked everyone who reached out to her during her illness saying, "I wish I could've hugged each and every one of you. That would've been dangerous and illegal probably."