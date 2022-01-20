Why Can't We Have Our Identity & Education Both, Ask Udupi's Hijab-Wearing Girls

“We are practising Muslims, and the hijab is a part of our faith. Along with that, we are also students with aspirations for a career and a good life. Why are we suddenly expected to choose between our identity and our education? That isn’t fair at all,” Aliya said.

On 31 December 2021, when the students went to their respective classes, they were told by their teachers to "remove the hijab or leave the classroom."

While the girls weren't expecting the brazenness, they weren't entirely shocked either.