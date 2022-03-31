UAPA Tribunal Confirms Zakir Naik’s IRF as Unlawful Association

The Ministry of Home Affairs notification on 30 March, 2022, said the Tribunal in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the said Act, passed an order on 9 March, 2022, confirming the declaration made in the said notification.



The Tribunal added that after going through the evidence that there were sufficient causes for imposing the ban on IRF as its unlawful activities through various mediums, are detrimental to the sovereignty, unity, integrity, security of India and causes disaffection against India.