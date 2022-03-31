Day After Being Barred from Flying to UK, Rana Ayyub Moves Delhi HC Against ED

Ayyub is being probed by the ED in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Ghaziabad Police,

The case is based on an FIR from September 2021, which alleges irregularities in her funds and alludes to three crowdfunding campaigns initiated by her between April 2020-June 2021, facilitated by the virtual platform Ketto.

Ayyub has maintained that the allegations against her are false and that she had raised a total of Rs 2,69,44,679 (about 26.9 million) for which she has provided bills and invoices to the tune of Rs 40 lakh.

She also claimed to have donated Rs 74.50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) and to the PM-CARES Fund for relief work across India during the COVID-19 pandemic.