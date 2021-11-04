UAPA Against Lawyers Over Fact-Finding Report on Anti-Muslim Violence in Tripura

Tripura Police have registered a case under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) against two lawyers, who were members of a fact-finding team to Tripura, to uncover the “targeted attacks on Muslims” that took place in the wake of anti-Hindu violence observed in Bangladesh.

The notices, under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), were sent on Wednesday, 3 November, to Advocate Ansar Indori of the National Confederation of Human Rights Organizations (NCHRO) and Advocate Mukesh, The Leaflet reported.

Both the lawyers have been asked to appear before the West Agartala police station by 10 November.