Muslim Hawker Assaulted, Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in UP’s Aligarh

A clothes seller belonging to a minority community was beaten up with lathis in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Sunday evening, 31 October, for allegedly not chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”
The clothes seller, Aamir Khan, was then taken to the district hospital, where doctors referred him to JN Medical College. The accused, a father and son duo, were arrested by the police shortly after.
Aamir Khan, a resident of Aligarh’s Harduaganj who works as a hawker, was showing clothes to potential customers in Nagla Khem area, while on his way home.
Two people, a father-son duo, walked up to him and asked his name. On finding out that Aamir is Muslim, the two allegedly forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram”.
As per the victim, the duo then grabbed a calendar and asked him to touch the feet of a God's photo on it. Further, they even tried to set Aamir’s bike on fire.
Though local women residents tried to defend Aamir, they weren’t able to restrict the goons.
The aggrieved party filed a complaint with the police and demanded action, after which a case under Sections 223 and 307 of IPC was registered.
The police arrested the accused father-son Raju and Devesh alias Devendra from the village and sent them to jail for disturbing the peace.
