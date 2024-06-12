Two Separate Incidents Of Maulanas Killed In Uttar Pradesh, Son Accused In One

(Trigger Warning: Contains graphic details of violence)

Two separate incidents of two Maulanas (Islamic clerics) being killed emerged on Tuesday, 11 June from two districts of Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad and Shamli. Both incidents came days after another Maulana was killed in UP’s Pratapgarh on 8 June. The Quint had previously reported about the Pratapgarh incident here. While in the Moradabad incident, the victim was shot dead; in the Shamli incident, the victim was beheaded.

There is, however, no ostensible connection between the three incidents that has been established by the authorities as of now.