Muslim Family Hosts Hindu Neighbour’s Wedding in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Image. Muslim Neighbors Host Hindu girl's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Unsplash)
A Muslim family in Uttar Pradesh helped their Hindu brethren by having a wedding ceremony at their home during the month of Ramzan. As per the reports by Outlook, the girl, Pooja, had lost her father during the first wave of COVID-19.
The wedding date had been set by the bride's family for 22 April 22. The neighbours welcomed the girls' family and hosted functions at their home, which they enthusiastically participated in.
Pooja's uncle, Rajesh Chaurasia, said that they were unable to book a wedding hall due to a lack of funds, and their home was not big enough to accommodate such a large gathering and hold the function.
When they approached their neighbour Parvez, he offered his courtyard as a venue in a heartbeat. The neighbours also took up the job of setting up the mandap while the girls family made other arrangements. Male members of Parvez's family welcomed the guests, while female members sang wedding songs. Parvez's family also hosted the meal and gave gifts to the guests. They gifted the groom a gold chain.
As per the reports by Outlook, Parvez's wife, Nadira, said that Pooja and her mother often used to visit their home. She also stated that Pooja is like her daughter, and that when they learned of the family's dilemma, they tried everything they could to help her. Nothing could be better than planning a daughter's wedding during the holy month of Ramzan.
When discussing their various faiths, Nadira stated that they have different faiths and different gods, but it is their duty as humans to ensure the happiness of our daughters, which comes first. That was exactly what they did.
(With inputs from Outlook).
