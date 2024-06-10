'My Father Was Killed by a Man He Used to Help': Son of Pratapgarh Maulana

Mamoon recalled that every time Tiwari needed something, he said, 'Khet alag karna hain,' and then went on to talk about things he really needed and his father helped him with it giving him the benefit of doubt.

This '10 biswa' land (around 13,500 sq ft) was bought by Mualana's family 10 years ago. This land was tacitly left with Tiwari so he could sustain his family. In fact, Tiwari, a daily wage labourer, had also taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh from Farooq. Knowing his financial position, the cleric had told him not to worry about it and to repay only when he can.

On the other hand, Mamoon also maintained that there is no "communal angle" to the incident, "although some people are saying that it was also communally-driven, but I don't think so. I still don't know if he killed him because he was told do so by someone."