2 More Arrested For TMC Councillor's Murder in West Bengal, Firearms Seized

Two more arrests have been made on Tuesday, 15 March, in the case related to the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Anupam Dutta in West Bengal's Panihati municipality on Sunday, the police said.

With this, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has gone up to three. Shambhunath Pandit, the alleged killer, was arrested on Sunday as CCTV footage showed him shooting Dutta in Agarpara's North Station Road.

According to the police, Pandit had been hired as a contract killer to assassinate Dutta, news agency PTI reported.