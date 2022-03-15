2 More Arrested For TMC Councillor's Murder in West Bengal, Firearms Seized

Representational image of a crime scene.
Two more arrests have been made on Tuesday, 15 March, in the case related to the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Anupam Dutta in West Bengal's Panihati municipality on Sunday, the police said.
With this, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has gone up to three. Shambhunath Pandit, the alleged killer, was arrested on Sunday as CCTV footage showed him shooting Dutta in Agarpara's North Station Road.
According to the police, Pandit had been hired as a contract killer to assassinate Dutta, news agency PTI reported.
"These two people had supplied the firearm to the suspected shooter. We are grilling them to find out who had appointed them to kill the TMC leader," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.
The officer also added that four or five people who were involved in the killing were in different locations near the place where Dutta was shot, and that two firearms had been seized from the suspects so far.
TMC councillor for Ward number eight in Panihati municipality of the state's North 24 Parganas district, Anupam Dutta, was shot dead in West Bengal's Panihati municipality on Sunday. Dutta had been rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, but was declared brought dead by doctors.
The incident occurred in Agarpara's North Station Road, according to the police.
Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor, was also shot dead on Sunday in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.
He was killed allegedly by three men on a motorcycle while he was out for a walk near his residence. Kandu's elder brother has been detained by police for questioning in connection with the murder.
(With inputs from PTI.)
