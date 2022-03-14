ADVERTISEMENT

West Bengal: TMC Councillor Shot Dead, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor, was earlier shot dead in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district. 

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In a separate incident, Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor, was shot dead in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.</p></div>
i

Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, was shot dead in West Bengal's Panihati municipality on Sunday, 13 March, NDTV reported.

Dutta was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, but was declared brought dead by. The incident was caught on camera and the alleged killer, Shambhunath Pandit, was arrested based on the video footage.

The incident occurred in Agarpara's North Station Road, according to the police.

Dutta was the councillor for Ward number eight in Panihati municipality of the state's North 24 Parganas district.

Manoj Kumar Varma, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, said that Dutta was being interrogated, and that more arrests are likely to follow.

According to police reports, Pandit had been hired as a contract killer to assassinate Dutta.

Also Read

Rohini Court Shootout: Police Arrest 2 Based on CCTV Footage From Outside Court

Rohini Court Shootout: Police Arrest 2 Based on CCTV Footage From Outside Court
ADVERTISEMENT

"As per CCTV footage, a man was seen shooting the councillor from behind. The accused has now been arrested from a region nearby, firearms have been recovered. Police are investigating every angle," news agency ANI quoted Varma as saying.

In a separate incident, Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor, was shot dead in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.

BJP MLAs Stage Walkout to Protest Against Killings

In the meantime, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to protest against the killings of the two leaders, ANI reported.

"TMC is inclining towards the Congress-ruled time period of 1972-77. If a public representative gets killed in such a manner, what will happen to the common man? Central government should also take cognizance. We will try to raise this issue in Lok Sabha," Sukanta Majumdar, the state's BJP President, told ANI.

Also Read

BJP’s Pankaj Gupta Killed in Ranchi, Murder Caught on CCTV Camera

BJP’s Pankaj Gupta Killed in Ranchi, Murder Caught on CCTV Camera
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul also expressed concern about the two incidents, saying, "Law & order situation is extremely bad here."

(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×