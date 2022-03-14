West Bengal: TMC Councillor Shot Dead, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

In a separate incident, Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor, was shot dead in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.
Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, was shot dead in West Bengal's Panihati municipality on Sunday, 13 March, NDTV reported.
Dutta was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, but was declared brought dead by. The incident was caught on camera and the alleged killer, Shambhunath Pandit, was arrested based on the video footage.
The incident occurred in Agarpara's North Station Road, according to the police.
Dutta was the councillor for Ward number eight in Panihati municipality of the state's North 24 Parganas district.
Manoj Kumar Varma, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, said that Dutta was being interrogated, and that more arrests are likely to follow.
According to police reports, Pandit had been hired as a contract killer to assassinate Dutta.
"As per CCTV footage, a man was seen shooting the councillor from behind. The accused has now been arrested from a region nearby, firearms have been recovered. Police are investigating every angle," news agency ANI quoted Varma as saying.
In a separate incident, Tapan Kandu, a Congress councillor, was shot dead in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district.
In the meantime, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to protest against the killings of the two leaders, ANI reported.
"TMC is inclining towards the Congress-ruled time period of 1972-77. If a public representative gets killed in such a manner, what will happen to the common man? Central government should also take cognizance. We will try to raise this issue in Lok Sabha," Sukanta Majumdar, the state's BJP President, told ANI.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)
