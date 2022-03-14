West Bengal: TMC Councillor Shot Dead, Incident Caught on CCTV Camera

Anupam Dutta, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor, was shot dead in West Bengal's Panihati municipality on Sunday, 13 March, NDTV reported.

Dutta was rushed to the hospital with severe head injuries, but was declared brought dead by. The incident was caught on camera and the alleged killer, Shambhunath Pandit, was arrested based on the video footage.

The incident occurred in Agarpara's North Station Road, according to the police.

Dutta was the councillor for Ward number eight in Panihati municipality of the state's North 24 Parganas district.

Manoj Kumar Varma, Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, said that Dutta was being interrogated, and that more arrests are likely to follow.