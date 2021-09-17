Two Days After Exit from RS, Arpita Ghosh Appointed TMC State General Secretary

Two days after resigning from the Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Arpita Ghosh has been appointed as the state general secretary on Friday, 17 September, reported PTI.

Ghosh, who still had five years left to complete her tenure as a Rajya Sabha member, said that she did not step down under pressure from any person or the party.

"There is very little space to work in the Rajya Sabha, and because of the pandemic, everything is stopped. I wanted to work for the party and the people, so I resigned. There was no pressure from anybody. I want to concentrate more on the organisational works of the party," said Ghosh.