Official Twitter Account of UP Government Hacked Briefly, Tweets on NFTs Posted

The hackers on Monday, 11 April, changed the display picture and description of the Twitter accounts.
The UP Government's official Twitter account was hacked on Monday morning, 11 April, and was flooded with posts on Non-Fungible Token (NFT) trading. The account was restored hours later.
This comes two days after the official Twitter account of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was hacked with similar posts on NFTs and cryptocurrencies advertisements. The hackers on Monday changed the display picture and description of the accounts.
The UP Government’s account, which has 2.7 million followers, was restored within a few minutes.
A post shared on both hacked Twitter timelines read, “In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours!”
The posts were deleted after the accounts were restored.
Around 12.30 am on Saturday, 9 April, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official Twitter handle was hacked.
On Saturday morning, the UP government handle tweeted in Hindi, that the account had been hacked by anti-social elements and it was recovered soon after. A tweet by the handle said that cyber experts are looking into the matter and that ‘strict action’ will be taken.
