UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Twitter Handle Hacked, Govt Warns of 'Strict Action'

Around 12.30 am on Saturday, 9 April, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official Twitter handle was hacked.

On Saturday morning, the UP government handle tweeted in Hindi, that the account had been hacked by anti-social elements and it was recovered soon after. A tweet by the handle said that cyber experts are looking into the matter and that ‘strict action’ will be taken.

The hacker had put up a display picture of a cartoon. Over 300 tweets had been made and some old tweets were deleted by the hacker. It is estimated to have been hacked for around half an hour.

