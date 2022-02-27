JP Nadda's Twitter Account Hacked Briefly, Tweets on Russia, Bitcoin Posted

File Image of JP Nadda.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@JPNadda)
The Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has now been restored after it was seemingly hacked on Sunday, 27 February, by unknown miscreants who posted a tweet from the former Union minister's account asking for cryptocurrency donations in solidarity with "the people of Russia."
"Stand with the people of Russia. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin and Ethereal," the tweet carrying links for BTC and ETH donations read.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State Electronics & Information Technology, told news agency ANI that his ministry is aware of the hack. "We are aware of the hack and CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) is looking into it," he said.
So far, Nadda, a former Union minister, hasn't spoken on the matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)