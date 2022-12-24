TTD Tickets, Jan 2023: How To Book Tickets Online for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

TTD Tickets for January 2023: Steps To Book Online Ticket for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.
(Photo: iStock)
TTD Tickets Booking for January 2023: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has made special tickets available for the month of January for people who want to go for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. The cost of these special tickets is just Rs 300 and people can easily book them online by following the simple and easy steps mentioned later in the post.
Devotees must note down that the Vaikunta Ekadashi Special Darshan will start from 1 January and end on 11 January 2023 and people can book tickets from today, 24 December, 9 am.
Check out the important information about the online TTD tickets booking and other details about the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam below.
Visit the official website, online.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page.
Sign up and create login details if you are booking the tickets for the first time, otherwise go directly to the login page.
Once you have successfully signed up and generated personal login details, go to the direct link for online booking of TTD special tickets
Enter the required login details like personal email ID and password.
Verify the captcha and hit the login option.
Now select your location of pilgrimage.
Select your preferred slots for TTD booking. Available spots will be displayed in green color, non-available slots in red, if slot booking is rapid, you will see a yellow color and blue colored slots mean that the particular slots are yet to be released.
Select the rooms for accommodation as per your preference. The price of each room will be available against each room.
Select the time slot for TTD darshan.
Enter the number of people that will go for pilgrimage followed by their personal details like name, age, address, gender, and identity proof.
Submit and your online ticket is done.
You will get a booking confirmation on registered phone number or email.
The number of persons allowed for a particular booking will depend on the location selected for pilgrimage and darshan.
For Tirupati location, a maximum of four and a minimum of three persons are allowed for the darshan.
Choose rooms carefully while booking the online TTD tickets. Also, book extra rooms if there are more than allowed people with you for pilgrimage.
You can book rooms for accommodation only once for a particular booking.
Accommodation can be booked either within a day after the advance TTD ticket booking or within 120 days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)