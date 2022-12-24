TTD Tickets, Jan 2023: How To Book Tickets Online for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

TTD Tickets Booking for January 2023: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) has made special tickets available for the month of January for people who want to go for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam. The cost of these special tickets is just Rs 300 and people can easily book them online by following the simple and easy steps mentioned later in the post.

Devotees must note down that the Vaikunta Ekadashi Special Darshan will start from 1 January and end on 11 January 2023 and people can book tickets from today, 24 December, 9 am.

Check out the important information about the online TTD tickets booking and other details about the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam below.