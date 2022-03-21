ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Issues Arjitha Seva Tickets: How to Book Ticket Online for April, May & June

Last date to apply for Arjitha Seva tickets is 22 March 2022 (10 am).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Book TTD Arjitha Seva ticket online on&nbsp;tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in</p></div>
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board has released Arjitha Seva tickets for pilgrims on Sunday, 20 March 2022. The tickets have been released online for seva quota for the month of April, May and June 2022.

Interested people must note that the seva tickets will be allotted through the random allotment system.

Last date to apply for Arjitha Seva tickets is 22 March 2022, 10 am.

List of selected devotees will be published at 12 noon on 22 March 2022. It will sent to the devotees on their email IDs/ SMS on their registered mobile number.

How to Book TTD Arjitha Seva Ticket Online?

  • Go to the official website of TTD: tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in

  • Click on 'Sign Up' on the home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Fill up your personal details and register yourself

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Click on 'Seva Electronic DIP'

  • Read the instructions and proceed

  • Verify your email ID

  • Choose the seva and seva date

  • Click the submit button

  • You will get a reference number

  • Save it for future use

Selected devotes shall log in and make the payment within three days time period i.e. before 12 pm on 24 March.

For more details about TTD Seva and Darshan, devotees are advised to visit the official website of TTD.

