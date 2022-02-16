Deep Sidhu Road Accident: FIR Filed, Operation To Nab Driver Underway

"It's a case of rash and negligent driving. FIR registered. The driver has been identified, teams trying to nab him. We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu's car. Viscera sample collected and there is further action after analysis of FSL report," news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sidhu's brother Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Actor Deep Sidhu, who appeared in numerous Punjabi films, died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday, 15 February, after his car collided with a truck on the on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday evening.