Deep Sidhu Road Accident: FIR Filed, Operation To Nab Driver Underway

Deep Sidhu was seen at the forefront of the farmers’ protest which started in November 2020 against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed for rash and negligent driving in the case of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's death in a road accident.
"It's a case of rash and negligent driving. FIR registered. The driver has been identified, teams trying to nab him. We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu's car. Viscera sample collected and there is further action after analysis of FSL report," news agency ANI quoted Sharma as saying.
The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sidhu's brother Mandeep Singh Sidhu.
Actor Deep Sidhu, who appeared in numerous Punjabi films, died in a road accident in Haryana on Tuesday, 15 February, after his car collided with a truck on the on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway.
The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
The accident took place at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday evening.
Police sources told The Quint that Sidhu was driving a Scorpio which rammed into a parked truck at KMP. The truck driver had fled from the spot after the accident, as per the police.
Sidhu was accompanied by close friend Reena Rai, who survived the accident and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.
The Sonepat police reached the spot on Tuesday after receiving information about the accident. The police took the body of the deceased in its possession and sent it to Civil Hospital Sonepat for a post-mortem. The matter is under investigation, Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma said.
Sidhu had come to limelight last year after he claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre's agricultural laws.
The Delhi Police had arrested Sidhu in connection with the case on 9 February 2021. He was granted bail on 16 April but hours later, he was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch over the charge of damaging the monument.
He was granted bail in the second case on 26 April.
The actor was born in a Jatt Sikh family in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district in 1984. He had started his acting career at 31, and became most famous for Jora 10 Numbaria (2017).