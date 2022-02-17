Truck Driver Accused in Actor Deep Sidhu's Death Arrested by Haryana Police

Deep Sidhu was seen at the forefront of the farmers’ protest which started in November 2020 against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.
Two days after Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was killed in a road accident, the truck driver suspected to be the perpetrator in the hit-and-run case was arrested by the Haryana Police on Thursday, 17 February.
Accused Kasim, a resident of Nahu in Haryana, will be presented in the court on Friday.
Sonipat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Sharma had said on Wednesday that the accused driver had been identified by the police, and that an operation to nab him was underway.
The FIR, which had mentioned an unknown driver, was lodged on the complaint of Sidhu's brother Mandeep Singh Sidhu. He had alleged that the driver applied the brakes suddenly, causing the accident. Police sources had earlier told The Quint that Sidhu was driving a Scorpio which had rammed into a parked truck at KMP.
The case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).
Meanwhile, Sidhu's post-mortem examination concluded on Wednesday, after which the actor's body was handed over to his family.
Sidhu had come to the limelight last year after he claimed responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) at the Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, during a tractor rally led by protesting farmers against the Centre's agricultural laws.
