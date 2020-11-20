TRP Scam: ED Registers Case of Money Laundering Under PMLA

The ED on Friday, 20 November, registered a case of money laundering under the PMLA Act in the TRP scam case. The Quint The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 20 November, registered a case of money laundering under the PMLA Act in the TRP scam case. | GIF: Shruti Mathur/The Quint India The ED on Friday, 20 November, registered a case of money laundering under the PMLA Act in the TRP scam case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 20 November, registered a case of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the TRP scam case. According to the police, ED registered the FIR after receiving information from Mumbai Police of there being a possibility of money laundering in the TRP scam which is being probed by the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police has arrested 12 accused in the case so far, including Ghanshyam Singh, the distribution head of Republic TV.

Republic TV is embroiled in the fake TRP controversy that is being probed by the Mumbai Police. Republic TV and two other channels have been accused of paying off households to watch their channels in exchange for money. The other channels named are smaller regional channels like Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

According to sources in the Mumbai police crime branch, Republic TV COO, Priya Mukherjee, has not been responding to summons after recording her initial statement in the case. Sources close to Republic TV who do not wish to be named said that a letter was sent to the Mumbai Police on behalf of Priya Mukherjee on 19 November. The letter stated that Priya Mukherjee had to travel to Bangalore due to the serious medical condition and ill health of her father.

“Regretfully, Ms Priya Mukherjee’s father who was with her during the questioning, had a severe high BP attack last evening because of which he had to be rushed to Bangalore and is currently admitted at the hospital,” sources close to Republic TV told The Quint.