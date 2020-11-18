Troops In Eastern Ladakh Get Heated Tents, Upgraded Facilities

The troops in Eastern Ladakh have also been at the forefront of the recent border clashes between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that passes through the region.

The Indian Army has established upgraded living facilities, including heated tents for its troops in Eastern Ladakh, where they have to brave biting sub zero temperatures after November every year.

"In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector", said Indian Army in a statement, reported NDTV.

"Apart from the smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitat with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops", the statement added.

Troops on the frontline, according to the statement, are accommodated in heated tents as per the tactical considerations of their deployment. In addition, adequate civil infrastructure has also been identified to cater to any emergent requirements of the soldiers.

Indian and Chinese have been engaged in a face-off at Eastern Ladakh since early May. The situation worsened after clashes in the sector's Galwan Valley where both sides suffered casualties.

(With inputs from NDTV)