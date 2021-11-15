Two Journalists Detained Earlier in Assam Now Arrested By Tripura Police

Sammriddhi Sakunia (L) and Swarna Jha (R) have been charged under IPC sections 120(B) [criminal conspiracy], 153(A) [Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion] and 504 [intentional insult].
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
After being named in an FIR at the Fatikroy police station, in Tripura on Sunday, 14 November, HW News Network journalists Sammriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha were on Monday arrested by the Tripura Police.
They had been detained by the Assam Police while on the way to Silchar on Sunday and then were let go, as per a statement put out by the network.
According to a tweet put out by the network on Monday, Sakunia and Jha were arrested by Tripura Police early on Monday afternoon from a shelter home in Assam's Karimganj.
"They are being taken back to Tripura where they will be produced before Udaipur magistrate court," the statement read.
The network said that senior advocate Pijush Biswas would be representing them in court.
WHAT HAD HAPPENED?
Sakunia and Jha were in Tripura covering the recent incident of communal violence in the state. The FIR against them was reportedly registered on Sunday on a complaint filed by a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) supporter.
He also accused the two of being a part of a "criminal conspiracy" and blamed them for blaming the VHP and Bajrang Dal for damaging a mosque in the area.
The duo have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), and 504 (intentional insult).
