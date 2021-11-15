Two Journalists Detained Earlier in Assam Now Arrested By Tripura Police

After being named in an FIR at the Fatikroy police station, in Tripura on Sunday, 14 November, HW News Network journalists Sammriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha were on Monday arrested by the Tripura Police.

They had been detained by the Assam Police while on the way to Silchar on Sunday and then were let go, as per a statement put out by the network.

According to a tweet put out by the network on Monday, Sakunia and Jha were arrested by Tripura Police early on Monday afternoon from a shelter home in Assam's Karimganj.

"They are being taken back to Tripura where they will be produced before Udaipur magistrate court," the statement read.