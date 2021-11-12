Tripura Violence: SC Agrees To Hear Plea by Journalist, Others Booked Under UAPA

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the Tripura Police's decision to invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against several lawyers, activists and journalist Shyam Meera Singh.
(File Photo: PTI)
Initially, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, to move the concerned high court in the matter, but later agreed to hear the plea.
The petitioners said the present petition is being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution in relation to the targeted political violence against the Muslim minorities in Tripura in the second half of October 2021.
Recently, the Tripura Police had booked a journalist and other activists for offences punishable under the UAPA. The petitioners – Mukesh, Ansarul Haq Ansari, and Shyam Meera Singh – moved the Supreme Court seeking to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them.
According to the petition, the fact-finding report titled 'Humanity Under Attack in Tripura #Muslim Lives Matter,' published on 2 November by Lawyers for Democracy, on the findings of a four-member fact-finding team comprising advocate Ehtesham Hashmi (Supreme Court), advocate Amit Srivastav (member, coordination committee, Lawyers for Democracy), advocate Ansar Indori (National Secretary, NCHRO), and advocate Mukesh (Member, PUCL Delhi) has brought on record evidences into the orchestrated and targeted violence perpetrated by right-wing forces on the minority Muslim community in Tripura in October, purportedly as a counterblast to violence perpetrated on minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, which continued until 26 October.
