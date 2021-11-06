'Distorted News': Tripura Police Ask Twitter To Block 68 Accounts

The letter addressed to Twitter's grievance officer in California, United States, includes the links to all the 68 profiles and asks for "blocking them" along with "providing information about the admin/user of the Twitter pages."

Muslims residing in Bangladesh-bordering Tripura allege they were attacked following communal clashes in Bangladesh, where violence during Durga Puja led to seven deaths.

According to Economic Times, the Tripura Police have registered five criminal cases against 71 people over "fake social media posts". A detailed report on the communal unrest has been sought by the Tripura High Court.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Economic Times.)