Tricolour at Kerala Govt Office After BJP’s ‘Jai Sri Ram’ Banner

Just a day after BJP activists rolled down a flex of 'Jai Sreeram' from the Palakkad municipal office building, a group of DYFI activists on Friday scaled atop and rolled down the national flag.



Nearly 10 activists of the CPI(M) youth wing marched to the Palakkad municipal office, scaled the office building and rolled down the flag shouting slogans of 'Down with imperialism'.

BJP district president E Krishnadas said that the national flag was hung upside down which was disrespectful to the flag.



A case was registered against BJP party workers by the Palakkad Town South police under section 153 A for causing disharmony among people.