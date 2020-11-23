Maharashtra-Delhi Travel Decision to be Made in 8 Days: Waddetiwar

Decision about travel between Maharashtra and Delhi will be made in 8 days, after the current lockdown. The Quint Decision on travel to and from Delhi will be made in 8 days, says Maharashtra Government. | (Photo: The Quint) India Decision about travel between Maharashtra and Delhi will be made in 8 days, after the current lockdown.

The Maharashtra government is going to decide if it should allow flights, trains, and road travel to and from Delhi within eight days, after existing lockdown guidelines cease. Cabinet Minister Vijay Waddetiwar made this statement in relation to Delhi experiencing an exponential rise in cases for the past one month, making it the sixth-worst hit state in India.

Though no decisions can be made before 30 November, the Maharashtra government is also observing the condition in Gujarat, which has also seen a recent surge in COVID cases resulting in a night curfew imposed in various cities of Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot.

“If Gujarat declares lockdown, then people will anyway not be able to come out of the state or go in.” Waddetiwar, who handles the relief and rehabilitation portfolio

According to a report by NDTV, Maharashtra has logged a total of 17.8 lakh cases, with 5,000+ cases over 24 hours, whereas Delhi has logged 6,000+ cases, crossing 5.29 lakh cases. In Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai, the rate of virus growth from 15th to 21st November has dropped by 0.27%.

Also read: Railways Allows Women to Travel on Mumbai Locals from 21 October

Earlier today, the Supreme Court has analysed numbers from 4 states including Maharashtra, Delhi, and Gujarat, saying that worse things will happen in December, should the states not be prepared.

The Supreme Court also pointed out that Gujarat and Delhi were in similarly badly-hit positions.